Clyde manager Danny Lennon (pic: Craig Black Photography)

The Bully Wee gaffer watched his side suffer their third defeat in a row at Cove Rangers on Saturday.

And he admitted afterwards: “We're a team that's very much hurting and in need of a major lift.”

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the usual vociferous backing of their travelling support, Clyde went down 3-0.

Lennon said he would love to be able to transfer the fans’ off-the-field backing onto the pitch and is aware that pressure on him will mount if results don’t improve.

He said: “That is one thing that never bends, the love that these fans have for Clyde.

"Through the good times and the difficult times that we're facing at this moment they're there, they're giving their all and I wish at times I had another 11 strips I could put on those guys.

"That's not me being patronising - I know what this club means to a lot of people .

"I've had great times here and love working for the football club.

"But at the end of the day I know it's a results business we find ourselves in, we know the consequences of it and we're very much a shadow of ourselves.

"I like to associate myself with good footballing teams and at this moment I don't see that identity.”

Lennon said the timing of Cove’s first two goals either side of half-time didn’t help his side on Saturday.

"I thought in the first half we got out of the traps OK,” he said. “We competed very well and had a couple of moments against a very good side.

"But to concede right on the stroke of half-time was a major blow and another very, very soft one from our point of view.

"I felt we had enough in the first half to have something to come back out on and then within three or four minutes we concede another one by not doing basics.

"The second one knocked a bit of the stuffing out of us. We huffed and puffed and tried to make one or two changes to put different dynamics into the game.