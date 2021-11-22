Celebrations for Clyde after Ross Cunningham's clincher against East Fife (pic: Craig Black Photography)

Defeat by the Fifers at Broadwood on Saturday would have sent the Bully Wee to the foot of the table.

Instead a 3-1 victory opened up a five-point gap on the Methil side who responded to the loss by parting company with manager Darren Young.

The win followed useful draws with Dumbarton and Queen’s Park, but was Clyde’s first win in seven matches since beating East Fife at Methil – indeed the Fife outfit are the only side Clyde have beaten since the end of August.

Wins for Dumbarton and Peterhead – the two sides immediately above Clyde in the cinch League 1 standings – gave the result even more significance.

And having seen his side come out of a run of four defeats with three games unbeaten, Lennon says they have to build on their recent upturn in fortunes.

He said: “We're very pleased, it's been a wee while since we've had that win but slowly but surely over the past couple of weeks, and with the hard work that's been put in place, we could see that just round the corner.

"I'm absolutely delighted we managed to send the fans home happy with three points."It was important that we built upon these points [from the past two games] and these three are also important. It's got to become a habit."

Lennon also praised his players’ character in shrugging off the loss of the opening goal.

He said: “I was very pleased with the overall performance."The only thing we didn't have was an end product in the first half after creating.

"I thought in particular in the first half the game was a wee bit open. We had a wee chat at half-time to tighten things up slightly and on the back of that, and probably against the run of play, we find ourselves one down."But once again we showed absolutely tremendous character to really step the intensity up, Gregory [Tade] once again coming on and being influential and having a big part to play in a couple of the goals.