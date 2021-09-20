Clyde boss Danny Lennon and his skipper David Goodwillie during the match with Queen's Park (pic: Craig Black Photography)

With Clyde 2-1 the Bully Wee tried to dink his spot kick over Queen’s Park keeper Willie Muir but put it over the bar.

However Goodwillie – who had already scored Clyde’s first with a brilliant solo effort – still came up with a last-minute equaliser to earn his side a point against the league leaders.

Goodwillie reached 100 goals in Clyde colours last week at Peterhead and Lennon says his overall contribution too the club means he can be excused his spot-kick blunder.

"How do you fault David?,” said the Bully Wee boss. “He's exceptional - I would rather talk about his first goal."He's just incredible some of the things that he does and it's a remarkable achievement [100 goals] in such a short period of time."There's no doubt in the time that David's going to be here he's going to jump even more in that top goalscoring chart. It's a wonderful achievement.”

Lennon was also pleased with his side’s overall performance in a game he said would have been thoroughly enjoyed by the fans.

He said: “Today we were very good. We could have won the game, we could have lost the game and we end up drawing the game. It was a game that was certainly there for the fans."It was a game that had everything. I thought we were very well organised today, right throughout."

The match marked the debut of new signing Euan Deveney, who has signed on loan from Kilmarnock until January.

The 18-year-old left-back made his first team debut for Killie in the Betfred Cup last season, and then spent time on loan at Falkirk. He has also represented Northern Ireland at youth international level.

Lennon said: "Euan will bring competition to that area of the pitch. He's a good athlete with good pace and good pedigree.

"We've had him in for a good number of weeks, and we thought we were close to a deal earlier but that was hampered for one reason or another but I'm glad we find ourselves in a position to agree a deal.”