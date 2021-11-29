Grim viewing for Clyde boss Danny Lennon during his side's Scottish Cup loss at Clydebank (pic: Craig Black Photography)

A goal in each half saw the West of Scotland League side dump the Bully Wee out with a 2-0 win in front of a sellout crowd at Holm Park.

"The first thing I want to do is hold my hands up and apologise to all our fans that were here, and to all the fans that didn't get a ticket – they could be the lucky ones,” said the Clyde gaffer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Clydebank put in a very workmanlike performance and played to key strengths which is set plays, which we highlighted.

"I thought they were a threat at that all day. We spoke about not giving cheap ones away on such a tight pitch.

"When you go 1-0 down just before half-time it certainly gives them something extra to hold on to, never mind giving away a second one.

"We were very much up against it then and we tried to put on the ammunition we had to try and turn, but even with that we made very little inroad.

"We didn't pass the ball anywhere near enough in the right areas, which we had worked on during the week, and we certainly didn't work their goalkeeper.

The home side scored with their only two shots on target, but at the other end Clyde could only manage one shot on target themselves.

"They are big stats that are very disappointing,” said Lennon.

“They talk about, the romance of the cup and unfortunately we're on the receiving end and it's not a nice feeling.

"I look at the group of players and I see the quality of them.

"I know that the supporters don't see that week in, week out but I work with them on a Tuesday and Thursday and see them on Saturdays and I know the qualities and character of the players that we have.

"I scratch my head at times to say why do we fail to see what I see on a Tuesday and a Thursday come together on a Saturday on a more consistent basis.

"But I suppose that's part and parcel of the coaching, to be at them.