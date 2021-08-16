Clyde boss Danny Lennon (right) and assistant Allan Moore (pic: Craig Black Photography)

Two David Goodwillie goals – the second an incredible, last-minute solo effort – gave the Bully Wee their first league win of the season at the expense of an Alloa side managed by ex-Clyde gaffer Barry Ferguson.

It was enjoyable end to a week of highs and lows which saw Lennon’s side score two late goals to salvage a point at Montrose, but then crash out of the SPFL Trust Trophy after losing to Lowland League side Broomhill.

Lennon was naturally chuffed with both the win and the manner in which it was achieved – but says his side must build on it in the weeks ahead.

He said: “"We are delighted with the overall performance today. I thought the fans first and foremost brought a great energy.

"I asked, knowing the quality in terms of what Alloa do possess, we knew it was going to be challenging.

"We asked for a good game and I thought it was a very good game for the neutral.

"Our fans made it, right throughout - even at 0-0, 1-0 - and for Goodie to give us that bit of brilliance I just thought it capped off a great afternoon for us.

"We're absolutely thrilled and this game never ceases to amaze you, how quickly [things change].

"A week in football is such a long time, we've heard that old cliche many times.

"But that was terrific. I said after the game against Montrose last week that that point was something to build upon and we've built upon that with an extra two points this week.

"It's very, very welcome. It's going to be a ridiculously competitive and tight league. Everybody on their day is capable of getting good, positive results and what it's got to be built upon is consistency.

"That's all I've asked the players to do, to build upon that and continue.

"We spoke about two things today before the game and that was doing the basics in football right - and I thought we did that - and to work our socks off and thought we had that in abundance.

"If we can bring those two key things week in and week out we'll have more positive days than negative ones."