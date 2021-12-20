Referee Barry Cook explains his decision to Clyde skipper David Goodwillie and Airdrie captain Callum Fordyce (pic: Craig Black Photography)

Saturday’s meeting of the North Lanarkshire rivals was abandoned midway through the second half as Broadwood became enveloped in fog.

Referee Barry Cook initially put the game on pause, stopping it eight minutes into the second period – with Airdrie leading 2-1 – to see if conditions would improve.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But even though the game did restart it soon became clear the deteriorating conditions made it impossible to continue and Cook called a halt for good.

Bully Wee boss Lennon’s only minor concern was for the players during the second-half pause, but agreed that abandoning the match was the only option.

He said: “I think overall it was a difficult day, even prior to kick-off the fog seemed to come and go and even in the first half there were some areas of the pitch you couldn't quite clearly see.

"He [referee Barry Cook] gave it every opportunity, gave it five or 10 minutes to clear, which it did every so slightly. But it just kept coming and going and in terms of the referee and two linesmen getting calls right it was the correct decision.

"It's a difficult enough job when it's a bright day, never mind when it's conditions like that.

"The only thing I would say is as the fog was coming down maybe we could have continued the game; when you have that five or 10-minute delay the players are cold so that's the only aspect I would have, but overall I thought it was the right decision."

On the match itself – or the part of it which was played – Lennon was reasonably happy with his side’s first-half performance after the sides went in 1-1 at the break.

But he was less enamoured with their start to the second period as they conceded within a minute of the restart.

He said: "I thought we started the game bright and was looking for us to grow into the game from that.

"But to start the game the way we did in the second half, I thought those days were gone for us. We've got off with that because it was a poor start and then the fog got worse and there were big decisions to be made then."