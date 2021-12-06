Clyde manager Danny Lennon makes a point during his side's draw with Peterhead (pic: Craig Black Photography)

After their shock Scottish Cup at Clydebank the previous week it looked like being another difficult afternoon for the Bully Wee as their relegation rivals went two up early on.

But a David Goodwillie double, the first from a penalty in first-half stoppage time, staved off defeat.

And while they remain in the relegation play-off spot, a point behind Peterhead and Dumbarton, Lennon says there are plenty of positives to take into this Saturday’s trip to Alloa.

"I thought for the first 15 minutes we matched up very well,” said the Clyde gaffer."But once again, as a good Peterhead side do, they press you hard and you've got to learn how to handle that and certainly match that.

"When you see the second goal and the calamity it just sums up some of the mistakes we've made this season.

"You could see the frustration, I could feel for the players because they were certainly giving everything for the jersey, maybe not as united as we needed and we had to be a little bit more solid and make sure we stayed in the game at 2-0.”

Lennon admitted that halving the deficit immediately before half-time proved a turning point

"The timing of the penalty on the stroke of half-time certainly gave us something to fight for and the response that we got was excellent,” he said.

"We asked them about character and I thought for 25 minutes of the second half we really took the game to them.

"You can see that we're patched up at this moment in time in terms of what we have. We had Adam Livingstone, who is a left-back, playing at right-back and I thought he was excellent.

"There were good moments in the second half. In the last 15 minutes it was a bit too open but it was an entertaining game and the fans certainly saw something 100 times better than they did last week. It's something to build upon.

"We'll once again look at the positives - that's four league games undefeated.