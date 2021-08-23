Clyde boss Danny Lennon says his side didn''t keep the ball well enough at Falkirk (pic: Michael Gillen)

Impressive as the home side were at times, Lennon felt that his players coped well with their threat, particularly in the first half.

But he says they didn’t back that up by making most of the possession that did come their way – and paid the price.

"It was a bad afternoon in terms of the goals we conceded,” he admitted.

"I thought we were great in the first half without the ball; I thought we frustrated a good Falkirk side - their movement, their ball retention was excellent.

"But I thought that other than the very first minute of the game, where David Mitchell has had to make a great save, I thought we contained them very, very well.

"Then we come into the second half and it's a similar pattern of play.

"I question whether it's a free-kick in the first instance but thereafter we've got to do a great deal and that was the most frustrating thing. You put all that effort and workrate in and then you give away two goals as cheaply as we did.

"After that you're trying to chase something out of the game.

"But for us I felt what we let ourselves down with today - and it was a big, big surprise to me - was when we did get possession of the ball we have it away immediately again.

"I felt we didn't bring our own identity when we had the ball. We just kept giving it away cheaply and when you're giving it away as cheaply as that you've got your back against the wall against a side that was very, very good with the ball, energetic and have got good pace.

"Over the course of the 90 minutes something's going to give and I'm disappointed with the way the first goal and the second goal did.

"It's a very disappointing afternoon's work. I can't fault the players' efforts but we've got to dust ourselves down and once again we've got to bring the same work ethic and the same commitment but we also have to bring what we're good at and that's playing football."

Saturday’s loss left Clyde third bottom of the table with four points from their first four games