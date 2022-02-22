Craig Gupwell (left) and Paul Davies have been installed as co managers at Carluke Rovers (Pic courtesy of Graham Robb Photos)

Rovers – currently 12th in West of Scotland League Conference B with two matches remaining this season – have been without a permanent boss since Mark Weir quit the role in December.

Weir’s assistant Kenny Neill has been caretaker gaffer for two months and this newspaper understands that he will stay at Rovers in a coaching capacity.

Davies and Gupwell, chosen after several candidates were interviewed by the Rovers committee, started management with Newmains in 2018, leading the club to its highest league finish in over a decade while helping develop young talent.

Davies told the club website: “It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage Carluke Rovers Football Club.

"Not only is it a great club with a 135-year history it’s also my hometown team which I’m very proud of.

"After speaking with the committee last week both Craig and I felt it was a great opportunity and we can’t wait to get started.”

Rovers committee man Steven Kane said: “We felt that with the set-up and the players under their tutelage they can help us progress by putting a winning team on the pitch.”

After all fixtures last weekend were washed out, games this Saturday are: Conference A – Craigmark Burntonians v Forth Wanderers, Maryhill v Lesmahagow Juniors.