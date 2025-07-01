Transfermarkt have listed the Scottish top-flight players with the highest market values - allowing for a combined Celtic and Rangers XI to be formed

The latest numbers have been crunched - and there will be plenty of debate when it comes to a new combined Celtic and Rangers XI.

Such sides always ignite opinion and discussion, with new updates on player market values from Transfermarkt providing the platform for a high-cost team to be formed. Both Glasgow giants are currently gearing up for the start of the 2025/26 season and face some tricky pre-season fixtures over the coming weeks.

The German site's new statistics has listed the Scottish top-flight players who have the highest market values. Using a traditional 4-4-2 formation, GlasgowWorld has broken down who makes an XI made up solely of Celtic and Rangers stars.

Interestingly, there is NO room in the line-up for either captain, Callum McGregor or James Tavernier, but other stars do make the cut to make it nine Celtic men and two Rangers players. Here's how the team coming in at a value of £90.3m shapes up.