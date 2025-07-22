The latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday morning

Rangers and Celtic are starting to crank up their transfer business as the summer window continues.

Ibrox boss Russell Martin is fully focused on tonight’s Champions League second round qualifier against Panathinaikos at present, while Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers is preparing to take his side out to Italy to take part in the Como Cup tournament.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Edouard to leave Selhurst Park after loan failure

Crystal Palace plan to accept an offer for French striker Odsonne Edouard this summer because he is no longer a part of boss Oliver Glasner’s long-term plans.

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, sources have informed him about the 27-year-old’s future at Selhurst Park amid continued speculation.

He has returned to pre-season training in South London after an unsuccessful loan spell at Leicester City last season, but is unlikely to force his way back into Glasner’s thought process.

It was revealed back in May that Palace were looking to sell Edouard permanently amid interest from clubs in the MLS and Saudi Pro League.

With just one year remaining on his current contract, there is a growing sense that this will be the Eagles last opportunity to cash in on the player.

But it now looks highly unlikely that Celtic will re-sign Edouard, despite being linked with a move after manager Brendan Rodgers played down the rumour.

Edouard made just eight appearances during his loan spell at the King Power Stadium, which led to speculation that the Foxes wanted to cut his deal short in January.

Speaking on the Football Insider podcast, O’Rourke said: “The writing is on the wall for his future at Crystal Palace. He’s got one year left on his contract, he was loaned out to Leicester City last season and that move didn’t really work out for him.

“It seems the best thing for both Odsonne Edouard and Crystal Palace will be a parting of the ways this summer. It doesn’t look likely that Edouard will return to Celtic, though, because Brendan Rodgers is looking at other targets.”

Rangers have struck gold with EFL signing

Rangers have struck gold by signing Djeidi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday, according to former England international Chris Waddle.

The Owls legend reckons the 21-year-old will light up Scottish football, having been left hugely impressed by the Light Blues new £2.5million arrival during his time at Hillsborough.

Speaking to Flashscore, who offer a list of best betting sites, Waddle said: “Rangers have got a player with potential in Djedi Gassama, he works hard. He had a good season last year. He was in and out of the team, but he works ever so hard.

“That’s what he’s got to keep doing if he wants to succeed with Rangers. He needs to keep working hard as a young player. You’ve got to find consistency and I’m sure Russell martin and Rangers will be working hard with him.

“He is potentially a very, very good player and they’ve got him very cheap. Rangers could make a lot of profit in the next two or three years off him if they want to cash in on him.

“But he’s going to be exciting in that league. He’s going to be a player. The thing he lacked was consistency, if you can put that in his game, then Rangers have found a bargain.”