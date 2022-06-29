Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cumbernauld Colts chairman Stewart McKenzie

McKenzie says the new deal (see story, right) will have a major and unacceptable impact on the community operations of the club, formed in 1969 and based at Broadwood Stadium since 2012.

He told us: “I just couldn’t work with North Lanarkshire Council anymore. I’d done it for such a long time and been at loggerheads so many times over the years with various issues.

“They’ve always tried to cut across our general terms and conditions, whether that was for the Scottish Rugby Union or to give Clyde space.

“Over the years, all we’ve done is had to concede space and this episode is completely out of order.

“Clyde move on, we ask them for the space the day they leave to try and take the club forward to another level and before we know it, they’ve sold the space to a non-North Lanarkshire organisation.

“The club wanted the status quo maintained, which means Open Goal having Clyde lets on a Tuesday and Thursday, but the most recent correspondence was telling us they want a Monday and a Wednesday, which cuts right across our community programme and would displace over 100 children.

“They were going to push our teams out of Broadwood and move them to Ravenswood to accommodate this initiative, which for me is just completely unacceptable and goes against everything the council should be doing.

“They are supposed to be supporting the community, not supporting an external organisation.

“It's income before community. They have no concept of the economic value of a community football club or the long-term vision.

“The club did speak to them about creating a secondary hub at Ravenswood which would allow the club to double its numbers, but at the moment there's no infrastructure, accommodation or storage – it just isn't suitable

“But the current regime aren’t interested in that. It’s about here today and the reality is I think this circus will be here today, gone tomorrow and it’s a very short-sighted vision by those who are currently calling the shots.

“We wanted anybody but a team in our league to take the Clyde slots. If it had been Queen’s Park or Rob Roy or anybody, it wouldn’t have been a big issue, but to have a competitor sharing the stadium just doesn’t work.”

Looking back over his time at Colts, McKenzie said: “To create the legacy that’s there is the biggest satisfaction.

“We’ve seen thousands of children and hundreds of volunteers come through the doors over the years and that’s what I take most joy out of, seeing the kids play football.

“The club are seen as one of the biggest and best in Scotland and I take a lot of satisfaction out of that.”

Vice-chairman Iain Allison, who will take over chairman’s duties pending the club’s AGM in August, said McKenzie’s departure is a major blow for Colts.

He said: “Stewart has been involved with the Colts since 1999 and has overseen the growth of the club from one boys’ team to over 600 players at present. His drive has ensured that the club have been at the forefront of many initiatives, not least being the first community club in the country to achieve Scottish Football Association-accredited platinum legacy level status as well as their senior team becoming a fully-licensed member of the SFA.

“I know, though, that it is the work carried out by club volunteers within the community that gives him the most pleasure and the continuance of these activities will provide a fitting legacy.”

Colts will host the NL Cup at Broadwood this weekend, with Airdrie, Albion Rovers and Stirling Albion taking part.