Celebrations for Cumbernauld Colts after a goal against Bo'ness United (pic: Erin Wilson)

James Orr’s side stunned Rangers B with a thumping 4-1 win at Dumbarton last Tuesday, only the Ibrox youngsters’ third Lowland League defeat of the season

It took Colts just eight minutes to go ahead against Rangers with a goal from Clyde loanee Owen Andrew.

Charlie McCann levelled just five minutes later but Andrew struck again to restore the visitors’ advantage just before the half-hour.

Skipper Stephen O’Neill made it 3-1 nine minutes from the break and a deflected Sean Winters cross a couple of minutes later gave the Cumbernauld side a remarkable 4-1 half-time lead.

Colts were reduced to 10 men four minutes after the restart following an off-the-ball incident with Robbie Ure, but the visitors held firm to see the game out.

That was only Colts’ third league win of the season, but they didn’t have long to wait for their fourth as Bo’ness United were despatched by the same score at Broadwood on Saturday.

They went ahead in 21 minutes when Craig Murray’s through pass played Winters in to chip BUs keeper Andy Murphy, despite the visitors’ claims for offside.

It remained 1-0 at the break but Colts doubled their advantage 12 minutes after the restart, Murray finding the net with a superb finish from the edge of the box after a well-worked free-kick.

Bo’ness halved the deficit four minutes later as Kyle Wilson latched onto a ball over the top of the Colts defence and lifted the ball over advancing Colts keeper Alex Marshall.

Marshall was unable to continue after colliding with Wilson and had to be replaced by Reece Murdoch, with the Bo’ness scorer also having to be substituted.

Both sides missed opportunities before Cumbernauld clinched victory two minutes from time, O’Neill’s assist setting up Lewis Warnock to score at the second attempt.

A good afternoon for the hosts was then rounded off in stoppage time with a fourth goal, O’Neill again providing the assist by bursting through the Bo’ness defence before pulling the ball back for Shaun Brown to score.