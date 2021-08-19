The Scottish Junior Cup returns this weekend

Although both clubs were among the exodus from the junior ranks to join the new West of Scotland League set-up a couple of years ago, all the former Scottish Junior FA West Region clubs remain eligible for the competition, once regarded as the blue riband trophy of the Scottish non-league game.

The draw for the first round handed contrasting ties to the two.

Cumbernauld will be on relatively familiar ground with a home tie against fellow West Premiership side Kilbirnie Ladeside.

Kilbirnie are currently struggling at the foot of the table with just one point from their opening nine games.

However Cumbernauld will be conscious that they have gone out at home to Ayrshire opposition at the first hurdle in their previous two appearances in the competition, losing 1-0 to Hurlford in their last appearance in 2019 and 2-1 to Glenafton the previous year.

In contrast Kilsyth face the long trek to North Region newcomers Rothie Rovers. The Aberdeenshire side are making their Scottish Junior Cup debut, having only stepped up to the juniors from the amateur ranks in 2020.

Should Cumbernauld see off Kilbirnie they will be away to either Livingston United or Stoneyburn, both from West Lothian, in the second round .