The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Monday afternoon

Scotland have been relegated to League B of the UEFA Nations League for 2026/27 after suffering a dismal 3-0 defeat at home to Greece in their play-off second leg.

Steve Clarke’s side were second best throughout the tie at Hampden Park on Sunday and have paid the price for a woeful performance. With domestic football returning this weekend, we’ve rounded up some of the latest Celtic and Rangers news headlines.

Celtic attacker open to filling new position

Celtic’s ‘duracell bunny’ Daizen Maeda has declared in an interview in his homeland that he is “well prepared” to play in a new position under Brendan Rodgers and for the Japan national team.

Following the withdrawal of international teammates Ayase Ueda and midfielder Morita Hidemasa, Maeda could feature more for his country after helping them to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup last week - becoming the first nation to do so.

Speaking to Gekisaka, Maeda said: “When we go to the World Cup, there are consecutive matches, so it's tough to have the same members. A strong team is one that has a variety of players on the team, so I hope we can make the most of these opportunities.

Maeda's biggest strengths are his versatility and exceptional speed in offensive positions. He added confidently: “Right now, whether I play as a forward or a wingback, I can show my strengths. I hope I can show my true colors in whatever position I play.”

Premier League academies lack mavericks like Rangers hero

An English football journeyman has took aim at Premier League club’s academies for dampening youth talent - branding elite footballers such as Jude Bellingham “a bunch of robots.”

Notts County striker David McGoldrick - who played in the top-flight for Sheffield United - reckons big clubs in England have become devoid of mavericks that get fans off their seat, using Rangers icon Paul Gascoigne as a prime example.

McGoldrick admits he no longer watches the Premier League, admitting supporters are now tuning into the EFL instead because it is more exciting and less predictable.

The 37-year-old has played most of his career outside the Premier League. Asked how the game has changed from when he first made his debut as a teenager 21 years ago, McGoldrick told The Sun: “It’s like a different sport. Twenty-odd years ago there weren’t all these stats, we weren’t wearing GPS vests and worrying about all the things they do now.

“We used to do meetings about oppositions but not as much. A lot of it was 4-4-2, play in their half, win your duels. That is still in the game now but there are so many patterns of play, it’s so robotic, especially the top teams.

“When you watch football in the Premier League or other top divisions, it’s so robotic. In my day there was Ronaldinho, Paul Gascoigne and those kinds of players who were great to watch.

“I don’t watch as much football as I used to, not because I don’t love it but because some of the top games are not enjoyable to watch anymore because there are no mavericks.”