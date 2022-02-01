David Goodwillie is congratulated after scoring what proved the last of his 109 Clyde goals against Queen's Park recently (pic: Craig Black Photography)

The 32-year-old former Scotland striker signed for the cinch Championship side on Monday night for an undisclosed fee.

When Goodwillie was signed by Clyde in March 2017 the club attracted considerable criticism – similar to that now being levelled at Raith – after the player was branded a rapist in a civil court.

But while the signing proved controversial off the pitch, Goodwillie proved a huge success on it.

In 176 appearances for the Bully Wee he scored a remarkable 109 goals, placing him sixth in the club’s all-time top scorers’ list.

Goodwillie’s goals and overall play were crucial factors in club gaining promotion to League 1 in 2019, ending a decade-long exile in Scottish football’s bottom tier.

Goodwillie was appointed club captain that summer and since the club moved to Broadwood only four players have made more appearances for the Bully Wee.

Following his switch to Raith – where he had a previous loan spell in 2007-08 – a Clyde statement praised said: “The club is disappointed to lose David, but does not stand in the way of players with aspirations for full-time football and the chance to achieve top level status, which David was keen on.

"All at the club would like to thank David for his tremendous contribution to the Clyde shirt and wish him well for the future.

Clyde manager Danny Lennon said: “I’m very disappointed to be losing a player of David’s ability. Any manager would.

"In my time here he has been great to work with and produced moments of magic that any football fan loves to see.

“It’s fair to say that while David has been good for Clyde, scoring over 100 goals, Clyde has also been good for David, giving him a football home and platform to enjoy what he does best at a difficult juncture in his life.

"He leaves with our best wishes and our thanks for the wonderful memories he leaves us with.”