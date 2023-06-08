It has been confirmed that David Moyes will remain as manager of West Ham United after rumours linking him to the vacant managerial role at Celtic.

The 60-year-old led his Hammers side to European glory last night after they defeated Italian outfit Fiorentina in the final of the UEFA Conference League thanks to a 90th minute winner from Jarrod Bowen which gave West Ham their first silverware since 1980.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many had wondered whether the Scottish coach would still be in charge of West Ham after a 14th placed finish in the Premier League this season with sections of the support calling for him to leave as they looked as though they were getting sucked into a potetnial relegation battle.

David Moyes celebrates his Europa Conference League triumph. (Getty Images)

However, winning the UEFA Conference League has now once again guaranteed the East London side European football next season with owner David Sullivan giving the former Manchester United and Everton boss his backing.

Speaking to radio host Jim White on Talksport, Sullivan said: “We believe in him. We came in for a lot of pressure from supporters, the press and everyone who seemed mad on making changes but we believe in honouring contracts. David has a contract with us and has a contract with us until next summer and next summer we’ll look at it again. Until then, if he wants to remain as manager then he will remain as manager of West Ham.”

Moyes was tipped as one of the names to be linked to the job at Celtic Park with him starting out his professional career at Parkhead in the early eighties under the watch of Billy McNeill. It’s not the first time that the Scottish boss has been linked to the job at Celtic as he was one of the favourites to take over back in 2016 before the arrival of Brendan Rodgers at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It comes after former Hoops manager Ange Postecoglou completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur after being appointed Antonio Conte’s successor on a four-year deal earlier this week.

Betfair: Ange Postecoglou Tottenham specials

Tottenham to finish outside the top four next season - 2/9

Ange Postecoglou to be Tottenham manager at the end of next season - Evens

Tottenham to win a trophy under Ange Postecoglou - Evens

Tottenham to finish in the top six - 11/10

Tottenham to finish above Chelsea - 6/4

Tottenham to finish above Arsenal - 9/4

Ange Postecoglou to leave his role before the end of next season - 5/2

Tottenham to finish in the top four - 3/1

Tottenham to win a trophy under Ange Postecoglou next season - 3/1

Tottenham to sign Kyogo Furuhashi - 4/1

- Ange Postecoglou to leave his role before December 25, 2023 - 8/1

- Tottenham to win the Premier League - 66/1

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: “Tottenham’s long wait for a permanent Antonio Conte replacement is finally over after Ange Postecoglou’s appointment was confirmed on Tuesday morning. Postecoglou is Evens to win a trophy during his tenure at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and 3/1 to do so in his first season, while the north London club are 9/4 to finish above rivals, Arsenal.