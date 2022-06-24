'Dibble played for Rangers in Motherwell's last league win at Ibrox in 1997' - New head of goalkeeping joins Paul McGinn as fresh arrivals at Fir Park

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Dibble has arrived as Motherwell's new head of goalkeeping (Pic courtesy of Motherwell FC)

Right back McGinn, 31, who won his first Scotland cap against Austria last September, has four years’ experience of playing in the Scottish Premiership having served St Mirren before joining Hibs in 2020, making 34 appearances for the Leith men last season.

The player’s arrival means that ’Well have two senior Scotland international right backs on their books, with Stephen O’Donnell already at the club.

On McGinn signing a one-year deal at Fir Park, ’Well boss Graham Alexander told the club website: “He has proven quality in the Premiership and his playing record is excellent since coming back to Scotland.

“I feel we’ve brought in a talented and motivated player, whose character and experience will be very important to us.”

Welshman Dibble, 57, played for umpteen clubs including Manchester City and Raners during a lengthy playing career from 1982 to 2006.

Memorably, Dibble was the goalkeeper for a famous 2-0 Motherwell win over Rangers at Ibrox in May 1997 which delayed the Gers’ nine-in-a-row title party and the victory remains the Steelmen’s last league victory in Govan over 25 years later.

On the Dibble signing, Alexander added: “I’m delighted to welcome Andy to the club as head of goalkeeping.

“He has vast knowledge as a coach and his top level experience from his playing days will certainly help our keepers.

"Having experienced the Scottish game before, I know how excited he is to join us and help us keep progressing.”

In addition to his successful 24-year playing career at club level, Dibble won three caps for his country before transitioning into coaching and was goalkeeping coach at Cardiff City when they got promoted to the Premier League in 2017.

“It is exciting to join up with Graham and the rest of the coaching staff,” Dibble said.