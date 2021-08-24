Double recognition for Motherwell FC as Kelly joins O’Donnell in Scotland squad

The ’Well captain and vice-captain are in the running to face Denmark, Moldova and Austria in the race to qualify for Qatar 2022 next November and December.
Scotland currently sit second in Group F with five points from three games, leaving them four points adrift of section leaders Denmark.
The Scots’ next fixture is a crucial one as it is away to Denmark on Wednesday, September 1.
Steve Clarke’s side then host Moldova on Saturday, September 4 before visiting Austria on Tuesday, September 7.
Kelly has been a hugely influential figure since joining on loan in January, before making his move permanent in the summer.
Called up once previously by the national team, the 25-year-old joins Craig Gordon and Zander Clark as the trio of ‘keepers in the squad.
O’Donnell is Scotland’s regular right back, having featured in all three matches at EURO 2020 and amassing 22 caps to date.
Although the Motherwell man was criticised in some quarters for his performance as the Scots lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic in the Euro 2020 finals group opener at Hampden Park, he then received widespread praise for his fine display as Scotland drew 0-0 in their second sectional match against eventual finalists England at Wembley.