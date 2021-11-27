Dundee 3-0 Motherwell: 'Well below par in heavy defeat at Dens Park

Graham Alexander's men were well beaten in City of Discovery (Library pic by Ian McFadyen)

Hopes had been high among the Steelmen faithful going into the game as their favourites had disposed of Aberdeen and Hearts 2-0 in their previous two league fixtures.

But ’Well were never at the races here as they crashed to goals by Luke McCowan, Danny Mullen and Ryan Sweeney.

Despite the defeat, Motherwell remain fifth in the league standings. They are now on 21 points from 15 games.

The game started off scrappily and, after ’Well’s Callum Slattery had received a soft ninth minute yellow card for an innocuous foul, Dundee forced a chance but Jordan Marshall’s fine cross from the left just evaded Mullen in the centre.

Paul McMullen was then off target with two shots for the hosts, before an attempted ’Well counter saw Connor Shields’ fine cross from the left headed well wide by Tony Watt.

A fine Paul McGowan pass to Mullen led to his shot being stopped by Liam Kelly, before the hosts hit the front on 19 minutes when McCowan shot home with his left foot.

Kelly then superbly saved a Lee Ashcroft header following a Paul McGowan corner, and the away custodian did likewise from a McMullan shot.

But it was 2-0 on 26 minutes when Mullen turned the ball in after good lead up work by Charlie Adam and McCowan.

Trailing by two at the interval, ’Well boss Graham Alexander threw on Kevin van Veen and Jordan Roberts.

Van Veen almost had an immediate impact, his right footed shot rebounding off the near post.

But the Dark Blues then went three up when Sweeney tapped in after a long Adam free-kick had been knocked across goal by Ashcroft.

Van Veen volleyed straight at home keeper Adam Legzdins before a goalmouth scramble following a ’Well corner was eventually mopped up by Dundee.

Kelly made a brilliant save from Mullen’s header after an Adam free-kick, but the offside flag went up in any case.

Roberts linked with van Veen on 63 minutes, but the Dutch forward shot well off target.

After a good build-up, Watt took on two defenders but then shot straight at Legzdins.

Yet another dangerous Adam free-kick into the away box was headed wide by Mullen.

Motherwell kept battling away and Barry Maguire’s long ranger was saved by Legzdins.

The ball fell to Roberts who crossed to the back post for Nathan McGinley, whose effort was blazed over the bar and perfectly summed up a bad day at the office for the Steelmen who were deservedly beaten.

Dundee: Legzdins, Kerr, Marshall, Sweeney, Mullen, McGowan (Griffiths 65), Ashcroft (Fontaine 54), McCowan, McMullan, Anderson (Elliott 69), Adam.

Motherwell: Kelly, Mugabi, Solholm, Lamie, McGinley, Grimshaw (Roberts 45), Slattery, Maguire, Shields (van Veen 45), Woolery, Watt.

Crowd: 4747