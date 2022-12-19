The club has confirmed the 50-year-old has had to return to her previous employer in Ireland

Glasgow City have announced that head coach Eileen Gleeson “has had to step down” from her role with the club after just over a year in charge, with her side sitting top of the SWPL 1 table.

The Dublin-born coach, 50, joined the Petershill outfit in November 2021 after leaving her position as assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland Women’s national team.

Gleeson oversaw the club’s first trophyless season in 17 years after City relinquished their 15-year strangehold on the title by losing out to Rangers, while they tasted defeat against Celtic in both domestic cup competitions.

However, Gleeson appeared on course to help City reclaim the crown this term, ensuring the club sit two points clear at the summt of the newly-expanded SWPL 1 league after 12 matches.

A club statement confirmed: “Unfortunately, due to operational business needs, her employer has had to review this and she needs to return to resume her previous role.”

Commenting on her decision, Gleeson stated: “It is with great difficulty that I make the decision to part ways with Glasgow City. I would like to sincerely express my gratitude to all at the club for providing the opportunity to be involved with such an iconic women’s football club such as Glasgow City.

“I wish to thank the board, staff, and players for their progressive attitude, and always striving to raise their standards during my time at the Club. At this point I am happy to leave the club top of the league table and have no doubt that the club are well positioned to continue uninterrupted by my absence in the capable hands of Leanne Ross and an excellent support staff team.

“I wish Laura, Carol Anne, the board, staff, players, fans, and all associated with the club every continued success for the future and will always remain a Glasgow City fan #OCAC”.

Lead assistant first-team coach Ross will take interim charge with immediate effect, supported by Keiron McAneny and goalkeeping coach Sam Devine.

Chief executive, Laura Montgomery said: “Everyone at Glasgow City would like to thank Eileen immensely for her contribution to the club in her year at the helm. She has brought about a number of incredibly positive changes to the club and leaves us in a fantastic position, sitting top of the table after 12 games played so far.

