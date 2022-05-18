Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers - Europa League Final LIVE

Oliver Glasner, Head Coach of Eintracht Frankfurt (L) and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Manager of Rangers. Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC meet in the UEFA Europa League final on May 18,2022 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain

Good evening and welcome to what could be a momentous night for Rangers Football Club as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side bid to lift Europa League trophy.

Reaching Seville has arguably been one of the club’s greatest achievements, given the difficulty of their route to the final.

Having disposed of Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig, the Light Blues will be determined to complete the job against Eintracht Frankfurt tonight.

Rangers, who sampled their first taste of European silverware in 1972 after winning the Cup Winners’ Cup, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Zenit St Petersburg in their last European final in 2008.