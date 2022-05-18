Oliver Glasner, Head Coach of Eintracht Frankfurt (L) and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Manager of Rangers. Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers FC meet in the UEFA Europa League final on May 18,2022 at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain
A top-seeded spot in next season Champions League group stages await the winners along with the honour of lifting European silverware.
Just 90 minutes stands between Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side and a place in the club’s history books.
1980 UEFA Cup winners Frankfurt will provide formidable opposition and are slight favourites to win the competition among the bookies.
Most Popular
However, Rangers, who are bidding to emulate their 1972 European Cup Winners’ Cup success, will be confident of upsetting the odds in Seville’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.
GlasgowWorld will be providing all the latest match updates here....
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers - Europa League Final LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 18 May, 2022, 18:10
Rangers captain James Tavernier is the current Europa League top goal scorer. The right-back will lead his team out at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium tonight.
Europa League final: Pre-match build-up
Good evening and welcome to what could be a momentous night for Rangers Football Club as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side bid to lift Europa League trophy.
Reaching Seville has arguably been one of the club’s greatest achievements, given the difficulty of their route to the final.
Having disposed of Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig, the Light Blues will be determined to complete the job against Eintracht Frankfurt tonight.
Rangers, who sampled their first taste of European silverware in 1972 after winning the Cup Winners’ Cup, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Zenit St Petersburg in their last European final in 2008.
14 years on, can they go one step further and bring the Europa League trophy back to Ibrox? Stay with us to find out!