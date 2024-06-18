Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scotland lost the first match of Euro 2024 against Germany.

The Tartan Army still have hopes of qualifying from the group stage.

Switzerland started Euro 2024 with a win over a fancied Hungary side.

Scotland have a “realistic” chance of getting their Euro 2024 campaign back on track with a win over Switzerland in matchday two, according to an AI. The Tartan Army suffered a nightmare start on the opening night of the tournament as hosts Germany.

Ryan Porteous will miss the rest of the group stages after he was handed a two match ban, having been sent off for a challenge on German captain İlkay Gündoğan. The heavy 5-1 defeat was a blow to Scotland, but three teams could still qualify for the knockout stages and all hope is not yet lost.

Switzerland head into the game on Wednesday (19 June) night on the back of an impressive 3-1 win over Hungary. The eastern European side were heavily tipped as a potential dark horse ahead of the tournament, so the result was a bit of an upset.

We tasked ChatGPT with predicting the results of the first seven matches of the tournament - as well as first goalscorers in each game - and it had a surprisingly high success rate. Will its predictions continue to ring true? Let’s find out:

Will Scotland beat Switzerland?

We asked ChatGPT what are Scotland’s chances of beating Switzerland at Euro 2024 and it predicts the Tartan Army have a “realistic” opportunity to win. The AI-tool analysed recent, form, team news and tactics before offering up its conclusion.

It wrote: “As of now, predicting the exact outcome is difficult. However, Scotland's chances of beating Switzerland can be seen as competitive but challenging. Switzerland may be slightly favoured due to their higher FIFA ranking and recent tournament experience, but Scotland's improving form and team spirit cannot be underestimated.

“Scotland has a realistic chance of beating Switzerland if they play to their strengths and capitalise on key moments in the match. Both teams have the capability to win, and it will likely come down to tactical execution and individual performances on the day.”

For fans worried about the fact that Switzerland has historically had the upper hand on Scotland in international matches, ChatGPT offered: “Football matches are unpredictable, and past performance doesn't always dictate future results.”

Who will be the first goalscorer?

The AI-tool had a much harder time when it came to predicting the first goalscorer for Scotland vs Switzerland. It wrote: “While it's difficult to accurately predict the first goalscorer, based on current form and importance to their teams, players like Lyndon Dykes for Scotland and Breel Embolo for Switzerland are strong candidates. However, this can change depending on the lineups and in-game developments. For a more accurate prediction, keeping track of team news and form leading up to the match will be essential.”