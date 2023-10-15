Scotland have secured their ticket for Euro 2024 and Steve Clarke’s men can finally start planning for next summer’s showpiece finals in Germany. Spain’s 0-1 win against Norway tonight in Group A means that Scotland are guaranteed qualification.
A second consecutive European Championships appearance represents terrific progress made under the current men’s national team regime and the Tartan Army support can now book their flights and accomodation for another major tournament (if they haven’t already done so).
Euro 2024 will take place in TEN host cities including the capital, Berlin, with nine other venues across the country situated in Cologne, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Dortmund, Leipzig, Gelsenkirchen, Stuttgart and Düsseldorf.
Here are the list of 10 world-class venues and cities where Scotland could potentially play their group matches:
1. Red Bull Arena - Leipzig (47,069 capacity)
Leipzig is steeped in culture and history, not least the peaceful demonstrations in 1989 which captured the mood as Germany moved toward reunification. Home to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, the stadium features a state-of-the-art roof – opened in 2004, having been rebuilt inside the shell of the old Zentralstadion, the biggest stadium in the former East Germany. Notably hosted: 2006 World Cup group stage and round of 16 games
2. Olympiastadion - Berlin (74,649 capacity)
Germany’s capital since reunification in 1990, Berlin is one of the country’s most exciting and diverse places to visit. Top tourist attractions in a city bursting with history and culture include the Brandenburg Gate and the 368m-tall TV tower, offering sweeping views from its observation deck. The biggest venue at EURO 2024. Notably hosted: 2006 FIFA World Cup final, 2015 UEFA Champions League final
3. RheinEnergieStadion - Cologne (50,000 capacity)
A city with a rich history, Cologne sits on the River Rhine and is home to more than one million inhabitants, as well as Germany’s most visited landmark: the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter. The home ground of FC Köln, this venue was reconstructed to stage matches at the 2006 World Cup and since 2010 has been the regular venue for Germany’s Women’s Cup final. Notably hosted: 2020 UEFA Europa League final
4. Signal Iduna Park - Dortmund (81,365 capacity)
Considered the cultural heart of the Ruhr region, Dortmund was known predominantly for coal, steel and beer 50 years ago, but has evolved into a major tech hub, with a lively cultural scene and rich sporting heritage on show at the German Football Museum. One of the most renowned venues in world football thanks to Borussia Sortmund’s famous ‘Yellow Wall’ stand, the ground is the largest arenas in the country. Notably hosted: 2001 UEFA Cup final