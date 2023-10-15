3 . RheinEnergieStadion - Cologne (50,000 capacity)

A city with a rich history, Cologne sits on the River Rhine and is home to more than one million inhabitants, as well as Germany’s most visited landmark: the Cathedral Church of Saint Peter. The home ground of FC Köln, this venue was reconstructed to stage matches at the 2006 World Cup and since 2010 has been the regular venue for Germany’s Women’s Cup final. Notably hosted: 2020 UEFA Europa League final