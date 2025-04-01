Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic and Rangers could eye some bargain summer transfer moves with recruitment plans already in place

Celtic and Rangers are gearing up to kick-start their summer recruitment plans with both clubs already devoted to signing players for next season - but could the free agent market be exploited?

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops are homing in on a fourth successive title and are chasing a world record NINTH domestic clean sweep after already getting their hands on the League Cup. They sit 13 points clear in the title race and have a Scottish Cup semi-final against St Johnstone to look forward to in the coming weeks.

Rangers, meanwhile, haven’t had their domestic troubles to seek this term with manager Philippe Clement and his backroom staff parting ways with the Ibrox club last month. The Light Blues’ recruitment has come under the spotlight once again this season, but with a US-led takeover bid close to completion it could be a summer of major change in Govan.

Both Glasgow giants will have targets in mind ahead of the window opening as they case the net far and wide to unearth gems, but they will both be hopeful of finding a bargain in an increasingly expensive market.

Looking across some recognised leagues in Europe via Transfermarkt excluding the UK, GlasgowWorld takes a look at 17 stars who are heading for free agency as things stand right now or are already without a club and could rock up in blue or Hoops next season.