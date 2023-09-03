Celtic Football Club has an extensive and passionate fanbase that extends far beyond the borders of Scotland. Among these supporters are a number of high-profile celebrities, whose love for the club has added to its global appeal.
One of the most notable celebrity fans of Celtic is actor and comedian Billy Connolly, who has long been associated with the club, who has spoken fondly of his support for Celtic over the years. Other prominent fans include actors Gerard Butler and James McAvoy alongside Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr and singer Rod Stewart.
From musicians to sports stars and comedians, Celtic Football Club has a diverse and dedicated group of celebrity supporters. As the club secure their 55th league title and fans prepare to celebrate the presentation of the trophy and the end of a successful season, we take a look at the definitive list of famous faces with a Celtic connection.
