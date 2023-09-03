Every celebrity Celtic fan as Hoops prepare for new season - including Rod Stewart and Gerard Butler

All the famous musicians, actors, comedians and celebrities that are Celtic fans.

Celtic Football Club has an extensive and passionate fanbase that extends far beyond the borders of Scotland. Among these supporters are a number of high-profile celebrities, whose love for the club has added to its global appeal.

One of the most notable celebrity fans of Celtic is actor and comedian Billy Connolly, who has long been associated with the club, who has spoken fondly of his support for Celtic over the years. Other prominent fans include actors Gerard Butler and James McAvoy alongside Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr and singer Rod Stewart.

From musicians to sports stars and comedians, Celtic Football Club has a diverse and dedicated group of celebrity supporters. As the club secure their 55th league title and fans prepare to celebrate the presentation of the trophy and the end of a successful season, we take a look at the definitive list of famous faces with a Celtic connection.

American singer-songwriter and actress Renee Rap was spotted wearing a Celtic tracksuit on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball.

1. Renee Rap

American singer-songwriter and actress Renee Rap was spotted wearing a Celtic tracksuit on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. | ITN

Lionel Richie was spotted along with Brooke Combe ahead of his gig in Glasgow in 2025 with a Celtic jersey.

2. Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie was spotted along with Brooke Combe ahead of his gig in Glasgow in 2025 with a Celtic jersey. | Brooke Combe | Instagram

The Glasvegas frontman has spoken about growing up near Celtic Park and going to matches with his dad: “My first proper match was Celtic v Hearts. I was standing in The Jungle at Celtic Park. It was the first time I went into Paradise and it was pretty magical.”

3. James Allan

The Glasvegas frontman has spoken about growing up near Celtic Park and going to matches with his dad: “My first proper match was Celtic v Hearts. I was standing in The Jungle at Celtic Park. It was the first time I went into Paradise and it was pretty magical.” Photo: Stuart Westwood

Elvis Costello, born Declan McManus, is from a Celtic supporting family with Irish roots - his brother Ronan has sung at Celtic Park.

4. Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello, born Declan McManus, is from a Celtic supporting family with Irish roots - his brother Ronan has sung at Celtic Park. | Getty Images for The Recording A

