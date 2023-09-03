Every celebrity Celtic fan as the Hoops face Rangers at Hampden this weekend

Celtic Football Club, one of Scotland’s most storied teams, has always attracted a passionate following, not only among ordinary supporters but also among celebrities from across the world. The club’s history and achievements have resonated with figures in music, film, and sport who proudly identify as Celtic fans.
One of the most prominent celebrity supporters is Sir Rod Stewart. The legendary rock singer is often seen at Celtic Park. He has spoken about how following Celtic has been a lifelong passion.
Another famous name is actor Gerard Butler who has spoken in interviews about his love for Celtic. Other entertainers like Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi are also proud fans, often referencing the team in their personal lives and public appearances.
Here are the most famous fans of Celtic through the years.