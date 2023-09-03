Every celebrity Celtic fan as the Hoops face Rangers at Hampden this weekend

People of Glasgow share their favourite pub

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer

Editor

Published 3rd Sep 2023, 04:00 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 13:49 GMT

All the famous musicians, actors, comedians and celebrities that are Celtic fans.

Celtic Football Club, one of Scotland’s most storied teams, has always attracted a passionate following, not only among ordinary supporters but also among celebrities from across the world. The club’s history and achievements have resonated with figures in music, film, and sport who proudly identify as Celtic fans.

One of the most prominent celebrity supporters is Sir Rod Stewart. The legendary rock singer is often seen at Celtic Park. He has spoken about how following Celtic has been a lifelong passion.

Another famous name is actor Gerard Butler who has spoken in interviews about his love for Celtic. Other entertainers like Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi are also proud fans, often referencing the team in their personal lives and public appearances.

Here are the most famous fans of Celtic through the years.

American singer-songwriter and actress Renee Rap was spotted wearing a Celtic tracksuit on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball.

1. Renee Rap

The Glasvegas frontman has spoken about growing up near Celtic Park and going to matches with his dad: “My first proper match was Celtic v Hearts. I was standing in The Jungle at Celtic Park. It was the first time I went into Paradise and it was pretty magical.”

2. James Allan

Elvis Costello, born Declan McManus, is from a Celtic supporting family with Irish roots - his brother Ronan has sung at Celtic Park.

3. Elvis Costello

The Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and fellow bandmates were revealed to be Celtic fans in 2006.

4. Alex Turner

