Every Celebrity Celtic fan as the Hoops face Rangers at Ibrox

Brendan Rodgers’ reinforced Celtic team travel to Ibrox today. The Hoops have attracted celebrity fans for generations and here is the definitive list of their famous supporters.
1. Paul Anderson
Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson, left, declared his allegiances by appearing in a video on Kieran Tierney’s Twitter feed in character as Arthur Shelby holding up a Celtic shirt. Photo: SCC
2. Elvis Costello
Elvis Costello, born Declan McManus, is from a Celtic supporting family with Irish roots - his brother Ronan has sung at Celtic Park.
3. Stan Collymore
Popular broadcaster and former Nottingham Forest striker Collymore is never afraid to air an opinion on events in Scottish football and previously stated to being a Rangers fan before changing allegiance to Celtic after receiving various forms of abuse. He commented: “Celtic fans worldwide. I was told as a kid you were my enemy. I learned you’re my closest friends.”
4. Clare Grogan
Clare Grogan, Altered Images lead singer, has acted in EastEnders, Red Dwarf, Skins and Father Ted. She says: “For me, and for a lot of people growing up in Glasgow, Celtic is almost a cultural thing. It’s part of your upbringing, and Celtic has always been in my life.”