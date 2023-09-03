Register
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
50 best things to eat and drink in Glasgow right now
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The Glasvegas frontman has spoken about growing up near Celtic Park and going to matches with his dad: “My first proper match was Celtic v Hearts. I was standing in The Jungle at Celtic Park. It was the first time I went into Paradise and it was pretty magical.”The Glasvegas frontman has spoken about growing up near Celtic Park and going to matches with his dad: “My first proper match was Celtic v Hearts. I was standing in The Jungle at Celtic Park. It was the first time I went into Paradise and it was pretty magical.”
The Glasvegas frontman has spoken about growing up near Celtic Park and going to matches with his dad: “My first proper match was Celtic v Hearts. I was standing in The Jungle at Celtic Park. It was the first time I went into Paradise and it was pretty magical.”

Every Celebrity Celtic fan as the Hoops face Rangers at Ibrox

All the famous musicians, actors, comedians and celebrities that are Celtic fans.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 04:00 BST

Brendan Rodgers’ reinforced Celtic team travel to Ibrox today. The Hoops have attracted celebrity fans for generations and here is the definitive list of their famous supporters.

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson, left, declared his allegiances by appearing in a video on Kieran Tierney’s Twitter feed in character as Arthur Shelby holding up a Celtic shirt.

1. Paul Anderson

Peaky Blinders actor Paul Anderson, left, declared his allegiances by appearing in a video on Kieran Tierney’s Twitter feed in character as Arthur Shelby holding up a Celtic shirt. Photo: SCC

Elvis Costello, born Declan McManus, is from a Celtic supporting family with Irish roots - his brother Ronan has sung at Celtic Park.

2. Elvis Costello

Elvis Costello, born Declan McManus, is from a Celtic supporting family with Irish roots - his brother Ronan has sung at Celtic Park.

Popular broadcaster and former Nottingham Forest striker Collymore is never afraid to air an opinion on events in Scottish football and previously stated to being a Rangers fan before changing allegiance to Celtic after receiving various forms of abuse. He commented: “Celtic fans worldwide. I was told as a kid you were my enemy. I learned you’re my closest friends.”

3. Stan Collymore

Popular broadcaster and former Nottingham Forest striker Collymore is never afraid to air an opinion on events in Scottish football and previously stated to being a Rangers fan before changing allegiance to Celtic after receiving various forms of abuse. He commented: “Celtic fans worldwide. I was told as a kid you were my enemy. I learned you’re my closest friends.”

Clare Grogan, Altered Images lead singer, has acted in EastEnders, Red Dwarf, Skins and Father Ted. She says: “For me, and for a lot of people growing up in Glasgow, Celtic is almost a cultural thing. It’s part of your upbringing, and Celtic has always been in my life.”

4. Clare Grogan

Clare Grogan, Altered Images lead singer, has acted in EastEnders, Red Dwarf, Skins and Father Ted. She says: “For me, and for a lot of people growing up in Glasgow, Celtic is almost a cultural thing. It’s part of your upbringing, and Celtic has always been in my life.”

Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:MusiciansCelebrities