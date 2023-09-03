Every Celebrity Celtic fan as the Hoops face Rangers at Ibrox this weekend

Celtic Football Club, one of Scotland’s most storied teams, has always attracted a passionate following, not only among ordinary supporters but also among celebrities from across the world. The club’s history and achievements have resonated with figures in music, film, and sport who proudly identify as Celtic fans.

One of the most prominent celebrity supporters is Sir Rod Stewart. The legendary rock singer is often seen at Celtic Park. He has spoken about how following Celtic has been a lifelong passion.

Another famous name is actor Gerard Butler who has spoken in interviews about his love for Celtic. Other entertainers like Paolo Nutini and Lewis Capaldi are also proud fans, often referencing the team in their personal lives and public appearances.

Here are the most famous fans of Celtic through the years.

1 . Renee Rap American singer-songwriter and actress Renee Rap was spotted wearing a Celtic tracksuit on the red carpet at Capital's Summertime Ball. | ITN

2 . James Allan The Glasvegas frontman has spoken about growing up near Celtic Park and going to matches with his dad: “My first proper match was Celtic v Hearts. I was standing in The Jungle at Celtic Park. It was the first time I went into Paradise and it was pretty magical.” Photo: Stuart Westwood

3 . Elvis Costello Elvis Costello, born Declan McManus, is from a Celtic supporting family with Irish roots - his brother Ronan has sung at Celtic Park. | Getty Images for The Recording A

4 . Alex Turner The Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner and fellow bandmates were revealed to be Celtic fans in 2006. Photo: Dean Atkins