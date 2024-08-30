Every Scottish Premiership summer transfer including Celtic and Rangers new signings as window slams shut

A full round-up of all the completed Scottish Premiership transfers during the summer window.

The 2024 summer transfer window is now officially closed for business - with all 12 Scottish Premiership clubs finalising their respective squads until January.

Top-flight sides wasted no time in getting stuck into the market to bolster their squads earlier this summer, with Celtic and Rangers both very active right up until Deadline Day. Motherwell were by far the busiest club of the summer window after bringing in 17 new recruits, while the likes of Ross County, Dundee United and St Johnstone have also been pretty active.

Here, GlasgowWorld takes a look at the comprehensive list of all the Scottish Premiership signings made by each club during the summer transfer window...

(Deals after Deadline has passed will be added after club confirmation)

Dimitar Mitov (St. Johnstone), Peter Ambrose (Újpest), Gavin Molloy (Shelbourne), Sivert Heltne Nilsen (SK Brann), Topi Keskinen (HJK Helsinki), Kevin Nisbet (Millwall, loan)

1. Aberdeen - 6

Paulo Bernardo (Benfica), Kasper Schmeichel (Free agent), Viljami Sinisalo (Aston Villa), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Alex Valle (Barcelona, loan), Auston Trusty (Sheffield United), Arne Engels (Augsburg)

2. Celtic - 7

Jon McCracken (Norwich City), Clark Robertson (MS Ashdod), Ethan Ingram (West Bromwich Albion), Seb Palmer-Houden (Bristol City, loan), Simon Murray (Ross COunty), Billy Koumetio (Liverpool), Ziyad Larkeche (QPR, loan), Sammy Braybrooke (Leicester City, loan), Julien Vetro (Burnley, loan), Oluwaseun Adewumi (Burnley, loan)

3. Dundee - 10

Dave Richards (Crewe Alexandra), Will Ferry (Cheltenham Town), Vicko Ševelj (NK Radomlje), Ryan Strain (St. Mirren), Kristijan Trapanovski (Shkupi), Jack Walton (Luton Town, loan), David Babunski (Mezokovesdi Sport Egyesulet), Jort van der Sande (ADO Den Haag), Meshack Ubochioma (Zalaegerszegi), Richard Odada (Philadelphia Union), Emmanual Adegboyega (Norwich City, loan), Luca Stephenson (Liverpool, loan), Sam Dalby (Wrexham, loan)

4. Dundee United - 13

