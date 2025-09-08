Here are some of the latest Rangers and Celtic headlines in the transfer window aftermath.

The transfer window aftermath is still ongoing with both Rangers and Celtic camps far from happy.

At Ibrox, head coach Russell Martin still finds himself under intense pressure after recording just three wins from 11 games, but he was backed in the market on deadline day after sealing a deal that could rise to £10 million for Everton striker Youssef Chermiti.

Celtic fans meanwhile remains furious that the club’s hierarchy failed to back Brendan Rodgers after missing out on several targets late in the window, with free agent Kelechi Iheanacho hastily signed up as a result

With the international break in full swing, here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to both sides of the Old Firm.

Adam Idah reveals reason for exiting club he loves

Adam Idah has opened up on his shock Deadline Day exit - insisting he had no thoughts about leaving Celtic.

The Republic of Ireland international striker was sold to Swansea City for £7millon on, just 12 months after the Hoops had shelled out £9m to land him on a permanent deal last summer.

However, he’s now back in the English Championship and kicked off life away from Parkhead in impressive by netting a last-gasp equaliser for his country against Hungary at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.

Speaking about his Parkhead exit, Idah told the BBC: “It was a crazy week. I had no thoughts of leaving Celtic, but Swansea came in. It was a good project for me to go down to the Championship and restart.

“I loved my time at Celtic, I had some amazing memories, but it was probably time for me to move on and have a fresh start.”

Cyriel Dessers outlines post Ibrox dream

Former Rangers striker Cyriel Dessers has declared his post-Ibrox dream would be to reach next summer’s World Cup with Nigeria.

The Dutch-born forward joined Greek giants Panathinaikos on Deadline Day after three seasons in Govan where he notched 52 goals in 116 matches.

Dessers has three goals in eight caps for the Super Eagles to date and is determined to help them reach the finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico next year.

He said: “It would be a dream for me to go to the Africa Cup of Nations and the World Cup for Nigeria. That would be an absolute dream come true.

“That would always be the result if we work well, keep being professional, and we play each match well.

“What I will personally promise is that I will give 100%. I will be a top professional and always focus on the main goal.”