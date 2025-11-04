The latest news headlines surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Tuesday afternoon

The fallout from Sunday’s Old Firm League Cup semi-final continues as Celtic and Rangers prepare to shift their attention on to European affairs this midweek.

Hoops interim boss Martin O’Neill will lead his side into battle against FC Midtjylland in Denmark on Thursday before Danny Rohl’s Gers host Italian giants AS Roma at Ibrox later that evening.

Here’s a round-up of the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs:

Wales boss Craig Bellamy gets Celtic next manager backing

Joe Ledley has told former club Celtic that his ex-international team-mate Craig Bellamy would be a perfect fit for the Parkhead job - if they are willing to wait.

It’s understood the Wales boss and one-time Hoops striker has been identified by head of football operations Paul Tisdale as a leading contender to fill the role.

Bellamy has turned heads in his first managerial gig with his national team and is currently scrapping to secure a World Cup play-off place, with the Dragons sitting third in Group J.

Should Wales finish in the top two, their play-off games would take place in March 2026. However, failure to do so, then their campaign would end in the coming weeks.

And former Parkhead hero Ledley, who played with Bellamy for Wales, reckons the 46-year-old ticks plenty of boxes.

He said “There have been a lot of links down here with Craig Bellamy. He's had a fantastic start to his managerial career at Wales. There’s a lot of hype around him. The way Wales are playing has been fantastic - really attacking minded, always on the front foot. He'd be a perfect option for Celtic.

“Whether it's too early for him, and maybe Craig wants to continue with Wales and get to a World Cup, we'll see. There's an international break this month and then hopefully they will be in the playoffs in March.

“I’ve told people up there he'd be a fantastic candidate for the Celtic job because of the way he plays. He’s always attacking-minded, enthusiastic, and lives and breathes football.

“He's a fanatic. He loves it. He obviously had a short spell playing at Celtic before too - that's one I’d definitely look at [as Celtic].”

Key Roma star out of Rangers clash after injuring himself missing penalty

World Cup winner Paulo Dybala has been ruled OUT of Roma's Europa League clash with Rangers in Glasgow after injuring himself missing a penalty at the weekend.

The Serie A heavyweights will rock up in Govan on matchday four of the league phase, with the Light Blues still aiming to get off the mark after three defeats so far to KRC Genk, Sturm Graz and SK Brann.

Roma have already suffered a major blow when Republic of Ireland international striker Evan Ferguson was ruled out for the game with an ankle ligament injury. And they will now be without key man Dybala after hurting his thigh while seeing late penalty saved in a 1-0 defeat to AC Milan.

Manager Gian Piero Gasperini admitted the injury to the 31-year-old Argentinian is a huge setback.

He said: “The injury to Paulo was the worst thing of the evening, more than the defeat. We'll have to wait and see the extent of it. But he will definitely return after the international break.

“It's disappointing because he was having a run of great games. In these games we've lost this season, we need to improve on some crucial aspects. Overall, the team is there, but we have now missed four penalties out of five this season in the league and in Europe and that has cost us.

“And compared to big teams, we have lacked the ability to win when we dominate a match.”