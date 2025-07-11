A roundup of the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Celtic and Rangers on Friday afternoon.

The 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season is edging ever closer and it’s full steam ahead in the summer transfer window with Rangers and Celtic both active and seeking more new additions over the coming weeks.

It’s been a hectic fortnight at Ibrox with seven new arrivals already through the door and more to follow, while Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a direct replacement for Como-bound Nicolas Kuhn as well as targeting another few areas.

We’ve rounded up some of the latest transfer headlines for both clubs:

Aborted January move to Celtic took two weeks for striker to get over

Celtic target David Strelec insists it took him TWO WEEKS to get over his failed January transfer to Parkhead - with the Slovan Bratislava hitman admitting he’d have no complaints about extending his stay in Slovakia.

The 24-year-old frontman was left unhappy and frustration last winter when his proposed mid-season move to the Scottish champions fell through after Bratislava slapped a lofty £9 million price tag on his head.

Strelec refused to play for the club after the window closed before eventually resolving his dispute and helping Slovan win the latest league title by contributing 20 goals. However, he stressed he is now focused on playing his football for the Slovakians again this season.

“I thought about the failed transfer for a while, I admit, about two weeks, then I got myself together,” he confessed. “As it turned out, I got injured anyway after it. But in the end, everything turned out well and I’m glad I stayed. It was my best season so far.

“It started with the European Championships, after which I joined Slovan after a short break. I didn’t even have a long break, which actually helped me. I did really well for both Slovan and the national team. We have achieved great success in recent years.

“I definitely feel the expectation have risen here. I think people are now expecting at least the Europa League group stages, but it’s not that easy. Nothing is impossible, but of course our aim is to play in the Champions League again.”

Promising Ibrox talent lays out first-team ambition after signing new deal

Rangers have announced that rising academy starlet Calum Adamson has signed a new two-year contract extension.

The 17-year-old midfielder was a regular in Steven Smith’s Under-18 side last and has gained international experience with Scotland at Under-19s level.

Commenting on his new deal, the teenager said: “I’m delighted. It’s been a lot of hard work in recent years and I’m excited that it’s paid off.

“Pulling on the Rangers jersey means everything to me and it’s now about kicking on, getting experience in senior football, and hopefully getting my chance with the first-team.”