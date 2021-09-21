Exclusive: Late postponement of Saltcoats Victoria match infuriates Bellshill Athletic gaffer Derek Wilson

Bellshill Athletic manager Derek Wilson

Wilson told the Times and Speaker: “Apparently the Saltcoats manager had Covid and there were eight players going for a PCR test.

“It was cancelled at 10am on the Saturday morning which I thought was totally bizarre because you can’t arrange friendlies at that short notice because you need to get a permit from the league, a referee and opponents."

The disappointment of that game being postponed means that Bellshill are ninth in West of Scotland League Conference A with 19 points from 11 games and have games in hand on virtually every other team in the league.

Their last league outing was last Wednesday night when they crashed 4-3 at Glasgow University despite goals by Jordan Moore, Sam Greenwood and Jamie Van Nuill.

"It was individual errors that cost us,” Wilson said.

"They scored the winner in the last five minutes. It was a bit of a sickener.”

This Saturday will see Bellshill get a break from league duties as they host Bonnyton Thistle in the Strathclyde Demolition Cup, KO 2pm. ’Hill will be without three players who are away for the September Weekend.

Bellshill’s local rivals Thorniewood United won 3-2 at Greenock Juniors on Saturday to go fifth in Conference B with 23 points from 13 games.