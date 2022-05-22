Extraordinary, complex campaign of ups and downs saw Motherwell somehow reach European qualification

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was an up and down season for 'Well boss Graham Alexander

Defender Ricki Lamie’s last gasp strike to earn a 2-2 draw at Livingston in the final league game before the split perfectly illustrated the complex nature of the 2021-22 campaign for Motherwell, which was as unpredictable and extraordinary as any in living memory.

For all the plaudits Graham Alexander’s side gained in forging comfortably into the top four in late December with a 2-1 home win over Livingston on December 26, several negative headlines were then generated in the coming weeks as largely the same group of players – albeit minus top scorer Tony Watt who signed for Dundee United in January – went on a depressing run bereft of either much luck or exciting play.

The Steelmen didn’t win in their next 11 league games, meaning that they drifted outside a coveted top six spot with just two games until the split – at home to St Mirren and away to Livi.

Bevis Mugabi was a mainstay in defence

Credit where credit’s due, as ’Well saw off the Saints 4-2 at Fir Park to set up an Almondvale battle against their direct opponents to finish in the top half.

The cause looked hopeless when they trailed 2-0 late in the second half, but Callum Slattery’s long range shot and Lamie’s rebound header earned the coveted point which meant ’Well’s final five games in the league would be against the Old Firm, Hearts, Dundee United and Ross County.

Then seen off at home to Rangers – who they had gained two creditable draws against at Ibrox earlier in the season – and by United at Tannadice – Motherwell’s top six stint got off to a poor start.

But the never say die spirit of the Steelmen came through again as they then secured back-to-back successes at County (1-0) and at home to Hearts (2-1) to guarantee European football next season.

Ricki Lamie (pictured receiving a hug from Sean Goss) was a hero as Motherwell secured a top-six finish (Pics by Ian McFadyen)

Although a sadly predictable 6-0 final day thumping at Celtic saw ’Well finish in fifth place below United following Tam Courts’ men’s 2-1 comeback win at County, the North Lanarkshire side were assured of a Euro place in any case and will enter the Europa Conference League at the second qualifying round stage in July.

In terms of the cup competitions, ’Well made it through their Premier Sports Cup section comfortably enough before a disappointing 1-0 exit at Dundee in the second round.

The Scottish Cup saw them beat Morton 2-1 after extra time and Aberdeen by the same score in 90 minutes before a frustrating 2-1 home reverse to Hibs in the quarter-finals. This game will be remenbered best for Bevis Mugabi being sent off for a lunge just two minutes in.

Liam Kelly had fine campaign between the sticks

Kaiyne Woolery scored in two creditable draws at Ibrox

Ross Tierney added pace to 'Well side