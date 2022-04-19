'Fallin were deserved winners' - Lesmahagow AFC boss Daryl Meikle suffers defeat in Scottish Amateur Cup semi-final

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the disappointment of Monday night's semi-final defeat, Lesmahagow AFC squad get another chance for cup glory again this Saturday

A stunning first half strike from 25 yards and a header from a corner after 80 minutes put Fallin 2-0 up.

The Clydesdale side didn’t quit and substitute Ross Miller pulled one back when he converted a rebound with his first touch of the ball.

Nicky Moore then had a volleyed attempt blocked and Graham Gracie sent a last gasp free-kick over the bar as Lesmahagow tried unsuccessfully to equalise.

"The boys gave a good account of themselves but obviously it’s disappointing getting beaten,” said Lesmahagow gaffer Daryl Meikle.

"Fallin were the better team in the first half and looked the more dangerous. But they didn’t really create many chances and I think that was their first shot at goal.

"We tried to play three at the back and it didn’t really work. Fallin were deserved winners.”

Lesmahagow have no time to dwell on the disappointment as they play in this Saturday’s South of Scotland Cup final against Newtown at Victoria Park, Innerleithen, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

"I’m quietly confident that we can hopefully bounce back,” Meikle said. “I just need to try and motivate the boys this week and go again.