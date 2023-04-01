In Pictures: Famous faces that have visited Rangers’ Ibrox Stadium

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Apr 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 09:50 BST

Here’s some of the celebrities that have visited the home of Rangers.

As well as one of football’s most recognisable stadiums, Ibrox has hosted a number of concerts and special events over the years with legendary crooners and pop stars arriving at the home of Rangers Football Club.

A numer of celebrities have also been frequent visitors to support the team.

Here’s some of the big names that have appeared at Ibrox.

Singer Amy Macdonald was a special guest at a Rangers match at Ibrox in 2012 and is a fan of the club.

Singer Amy Macdonald was a special guest at a Rangers match at Ibrox in 2012 and is a fan of the club. | Getty Images for MasterCard

Sir Sean Connery became a Rangers supporter and a close friend of former Ibrox chairman Sir David Murray

Sir Sean Connery became a Rangers supporter and a close friend of former Ibrox chairman Sir David Murray Photo: JACK GUEZ

Ol’ Blue Eyes visited Ibrox back in 1990 with one of the most memorable performances at the stadium in front of a crowd of 11,000 during the European City of Culture year.

Ol’ Blue Eyes visited Ibrox back in 1990 with one of the most memorable performances at the stadium in front of a crowd of 11,000 during the European City of Culture year. Photo: Daniel Rosenblum

The ‘Face to Face’ tour was a huge success for Elton John and Billy Joel as they treated fans to 33 songs at Ibrox in June 1998.

The ‘Face to Face’ tour was a huge success for Elton John and Billy Joel as they treated fans to 33 songs at Ibrox in June 1998. | Getty

