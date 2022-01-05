First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued her latest briefing on the spread of Omicron on Wednesday

Restrictions on fan numbers in Scottish sporting stadiums are to remain in place until the Premiership returns from its winter break.

The Scottish Government imposed a new set of guidelines just before Christmas, limiting attendances at outdoor events to just 500 spectators and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon anticipates no relaxation of the current rules until the top-flight resumes on January 17.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) had written to the Scottish government to request for restrictions to be eased before the Premiership clubs return to action and asked for clarity on the funding for clubs who have lost out financially.

As a result, Sturgeon revealed sporting clubs have been allocated another £5million in government business support funds.

Barring a last minute change being announced next week, the restrictions will ensure Celtic’s match against Hibernian at Parkhead - a rematch of last month’s Premier Sports Cup final - is played in front of 500 fans, with a further five games to be staged the following day.

Speaking in Holyrood on Wednesday, she said: “Restrictions on large gatherings will remain in force for now and, I expect, until 17 January.

“We are not proposing any new protective measures today. However, with the virus so prevalent, we do consider it important to continue to apply some break on transmission, particularly in settings posing the highest risk.