Fan restrictions to remain in place until Premiership returns after winter break on January 17

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued her latest briefing on the spread of Omicron on Wednesday

By Lewis Anderson
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 5:53 pm

Restrictions on fan numbers in Scottish sporting stadiums are to remain in place until the Premiership returns from its winter break.

The Scottish Government imposed a new set of guidelines just before Christmas, limiting attendances at outdoor events to just 500 spectators and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon anticipates no relaxation of the current rules until the top-flight resumes on January 17.

A supporter has his Covid-19 status checked as he arrives ahead of the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the American Express Community Stadium. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

The majority of Premiership clubs voted in favour of bringing forward the mid-season shutdown, which led to the postponement of two rounds of fixtures including the second Old Firm clash of the season.

The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) had written to the Scottish government to request for restrictions to be eased before the Premiership clubs return to action and asked for clarity on the funding for clubs who have lost out financially.

As a result, Sturgeon revealed sporting clubs have been allocated another £5million in government business support funds.

Barring a last minute change being announced next week, the restrictions will ensure Celtic’s match against Hibernian at Parkhead - a rematch of last month’s Premier Sports Cup final - is played in front of 500 fans, with a further five games to be staged the following day.

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that self-isolation has been cut from 10 days to seven day for those in Scotland. (Credit: Getty)

Speaking in Holyrood on Wednesday, she said: “Restrictions on large gatherings will remain in force for now and, I expect, until 17 January.

“We are not proposing any new protective measures today. However, with the virus so prevalent, we do consider it important to continue to apply some break on transmission, particularly in settings posing the highest risk.

“I hope very much we won’t have to go beyond the 17th January with these restrictions, but I don’t do anybody any good if I try to give certainty ahead of our ability to do that.”

