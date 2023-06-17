Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Fans celebrate as late double from Scotland sinks Norway

Three games, nine points: Scotland are closing in on a place at Euro 2024.

In another historic night for Scotland, two late goals continued the perfect start to the Caledonian campaign for a place at Euro 2024. Norway were left stunned at the final whistle as Scotland triumphed 1-2 in Oslo. Let’s say that again - Norway 1-2 Scotland. It was a night of disappointment for European Cup winner Erling Haaland as Lyndon Dykes scored one and had an assist for the second.

Three games, three wins - what a monumentally important run for Steve Clarke’s ambitious team. The story of the match: Erling Haaland scored for Norway on 61 minutes - his 2nd goal for Norway - to gain the advantage after being fouled in the box by Ryan Porteous. Lydon Dykes steering in the equaliser on 97 minutes. Two minutes later he set up substitute Kenny McLean to score the winner. Scotland sit top of their qualifying group.

Scotland play Georgia on Tuesday night to continue their sensational campaign.

Here’s the match in pictures.

1 . Norway's forward Erling Braut Haaland (R) and Scotland's midfielder Callum McGregor (C) vie for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A qualification football match between Norway and Scotland in Oslo on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Heiko Junge / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

2 . Supporters of Scotland cheer prior to the UEFA Euro 2024 group A qualification football match between Norway and Scotland in Oslo on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Heiko Junge / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

3 . Norway's defender Julian Ryerson (L) and Scotland's midfielder Scott McTominay (C) vie for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A qualification football match between Norway and Scotland in Oslo on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Heiko Junge / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

4 . GettyImages-1258773269 (1).jpg FALSE HOPE: As Erling Haaland celebrates putting Norway ahead from the penalty spot. Photo by HEIKO JUNGE/NTB/AFP via Getty Images. Photo: HEIKO JUNGE

