The draw was conducted on Sunday evening in somewhat unexpected surroundings at Dens Park...

Celtic and Rangers have learned who they will be facing in the Viaplay Cup last-16 - but it was the bizzare setting for the draw that had Scottish football fans all saying the same thing.

Broadcaster Emma Dodds took charge of proceedings following Dundee’s televised final group stage clash against Inverness at Dens Park on Sunday, with ex-Motherwell defender turned pundit Stephen Craigen tasked with pulling the teams out of the hat.

The draw went by without a hitch, but fans were left in hysterics when a picture emerged on social media showing the unexpected surroundings of where it was being conducted.

Viaplay Cup draw

An area of the stadium concourse had been sectioned off with orange barriers while a sponsors board was placed behind Dodds and Craigen as they carried out the draw. One supporter snapped the photo and shared it on Twitter, with the caption: “Doing the draw in the concourse at Dens, Scottish football is back baby.”

He wasn’t the only person that found it laugable, with a second commenting: “No expense spared.” A third joked: “Was it a couple of labourers doing the draw,” while a fourth stated: “Surely they have a room in the stadium for something like this lol even the managers office or something.”

Following the conclusion of this year’s group stage, Scottish Premiership heavyweights and the country’s European represenatitives Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibernian entered the competition. They joined winners of each group plus three best-placed runners-up sides.

The teams entering the competition at the last-16 stage were seeded, as well as Airdrieonians, Ayr United and Motherwell. Partick Thistle, Livingston, Ross County, Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Stirling Albion, Morton and Raith Rovers formed the list of unseeded clubs.

Cup holders Celtic were pitted again top-flight rivals Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in a repeat of last season’s semi-final, while Rangers were drawn against Championship opponents Morton as Michael Beale’s side aim to stop Celtic’s treble dominance from last term.

Viaplay Cup last-16 draw in full:

Hibernian vs Raith Rovers

Stirling Albion vs Aberdeen

Airdrieonians vs Ross County

St Mirren vs Motherwell

RANGERS vs Greenock Morton

Kilmarnock vs CELTIC

Hearts vs Partick Thistle

Livingston vs Ayr United