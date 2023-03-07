Celtic and Rangers are back in domestic action on Wednesday night against capital clubs’ Hearts and Hibernian respectively.

The latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures were staged over the weekend with reigning champions Celtic restoring their nine-point lead at the summit and second-placed Rangers aiming to reduce the deficit over the remaining 11 games of the campaign.

Both Glasgow clubs are back in domestic action on Wednesday night, with the Hoops entertaining Hearts at Parkhead while the Light Blues take on Hibernian at Easter Road. Not only are both sides eager to solidify their status as the top club in Scotland, securing Champions League football also remains of upmost importance.

Ahead of those midweek fixtures, football statistics website FiveThirtyEight have updated their prediction for the final top-flight table for the 2022/23 season. The site uses data to simulate how all 12 Premiership teams will end the campaign and predict their odds of winning the title and of relegation.

So where will Celtic and Rangers finish? Here is how the latest predicted table looks:

1 . Celtic Points = 102, GD = +87, Title odds = 97%

2 . Rangers Points = 89, GD = +51, Title odds = 3%

3 . Hearts Points = 60, GD = +10, Title odds =

4 . Hibernian Points = 54, GD = +2, Relegation odds =