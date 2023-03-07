Register
Here’s how the Scottish Premiership table is predicted to look at the end of the 2022/23 season including where Celtic and Rangers will finish (Image: SNS)

Final Scottish Premiership table: Will Celtic or Rangers be crowned champions and which team will be relegated?

Celtic and Rangers are back in domestic action on Wednesday night against capital clubs’ Hearts and Hibernian respectively.

By Lewis Anderson
2 minutes ago

The latest round of Scottish Premiership fixtures were staged over the weekend with reigning champions Celtic restoring their nine-point lead at the summit and second-placed Rangers aiming to reduce the deficit over the remaining 11 games of the campaign.

Both Glasgow clubs are back in domestic action on Wednesday night, with the Hoops entertaining Hearts at Parkhead while the Light Blues take on Hibernian at Easter Road. Not only are both sides eager to solidify their status as the top club in Scotland, securing Champions League football also remains of upmost importance.

Ahead of those midweek fixtures, football statistics website FiveThirtyEight have updated their prediction for the final top-flight table for the 2022/23 season. The site uses data to simulate how all 12 Premiership teams will end the campaign and predict their odds of winning the title and of relegation.

So where will Celtic and Rangers finish? Here is how the latest predicted table looks:

Points = 102, GD = +87, Title odds = 97%

1. Celtic

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Points = 89, GD = +51, Title odds = 3%

2. Rangers

Points = 60, GD = +10, Title odds =

3. Hearts

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

Points = 54, GD = +2, Relegation odds =

4. Hibernian

Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group

