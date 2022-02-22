Scottish football fans will no longer be required to display their vaccine passports to attend stadiums across the country from next Monday after Nicola Sturgeon’s latest announcement.
The First Minister confirmed on Monday that the mandatory requirement to show proof of vaccination status to gain access to large-scale events would be lifted.
However, Sturgeon admits Scots will still be asked to self-isolate if they test positive for coronavirus, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson stating people in England will no longer be legally required to do so from Thursday.
This will ensure spot-checks outside football grounds will no longer be required.
Speaking in parliament earlier today, Sturgeon said: “I can confirm firstly, that the COVID certification scheme requiring certain venues and events to check the vaccine or test status of attendees will come to an end next Monday 28 February.
“The app which supports the scheme will remain operational, however, so any business that wishes to continue COVID certification on a voluntary basis to reassure customers will be able to do so.”
The statement came as Sturgeon set out the Scottish Government’s wider framework for managing and recovering from the virus.