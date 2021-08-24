Former Clydesdale MSP Aileen Campbell relishing challenge of being appointed CEO of Scottish Women's Football

Aileen Campbell meets the press (Pic by Colin Poultney/Scottish Womens Football)

Campbell, who served Clydesdale from 2011 to 2021, has been in post for two weeks and has already set out her drive and determination to see the girls and women’s game continue to grow.

“The recent growth and development in women’s football has been phenomenal,” said Campbell.

“The chief executive position at SWF therefore brings enormous responsibility – I have been entrusted to maintain and accelerate progress, raise the game’s profile, attract audiences, increase investment and widen access.

“There should be no limit on ambition. Women’s football is only going in one direction – the question is simply how far and how quickly it can move.”

Whilst Campbell is certain the future is bright for the game, the new CEO had a challenging first week on the job.

Forfar Farmington outlined their intention not to compete in SWPL 1 for the 2021/22 season.

She said: “I was heartbroken to learn of Forfar Farmington’s forced withdrawal due to a lack of players. It cruelly demonstrated that fragilities still exist.

“I am relieved and assured, however, that with its exemplary youth pathway the club is still leading the way and thriving at the grassroots level.”

While Campbell will look to continue growing and developing the girls and women’s game alongside the various stakeholders, she also hopes to reach true gender equality across society, sport and football.

She added: “My aspiration is that one day women’s football is viewed by everyone with the same respect, admiration and enthusiasm as the men’s game.

"The progress to date has been phenomenal and I truly believe that one day we will get there.

"I want to make a valuable contribution in pushing us along that road.

“It is my honour to have the opportunity to bring my experience from government, my

passion, drive and enthusiasm for football, and my ambition for the women’s game to SWF.