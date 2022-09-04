Former striker backs Celtic to ‘trouble’ Real Madrid as Rangers make big calls

The Old Firm rivals face major tests as they get their Champions League campaigns underway this week.

Former Scotland international Kenny Miller sees ‘no reason why’ Celtic can’t cause an upset against Real Madrid in their Champion League group stage opener on Tuesday night.

The La Liga giants will head to Celtic Park to provide the opposition as Ange Postecoglou’s men start their bid to navigate their way through a challenging Group F.

German side RB Leipzig and Ukrainian regulars Shakhtar Donetsk will also provide the opposition over the coming seven weeks.

But the eye-catching clash with Real, the most successful side in the competition’s history, will get things underway and Miller believes Postecoglou’s men will cause issues for their visitors.

“There’s no reason why on Tuesday they can’t get off to a positive start,” Miller told BBC Scotland.

“I think, at Celtic Park, with the way Celtic are playing, high on confidence, they can definitely trouble them when they’ve got the ball if they make the most of it and do what they do and train every single day to do.”

Meanwhile, Rangers have made several big calls after naming their squad for their Champions League campaign.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side will look to shake off the disappointment of their weekend hammering at the hands of Old Firm rivals Celtic when they visit Dutch giants Ajax on Wednesday night.

The trip to the Netherlands kicks off a tough-looking campaign for Rangers as they also face Italian side Napoli and a first ever competitive meeting with Liverpool.

Van Bronkhorst has named his squad for the group stages with injured trio Kemar Roofe, Ianis Hagi and Filip Helander all left out.