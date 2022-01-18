Forth Wanderers 1-2 Arthurlie: Forth boss Thomas Devine brands Arthurlie penalty "soft"

Forth Wanderers boss Thomas Devine (right) thought his side played well against Arthurlie

The Conference A pacesetters went 1-0 up from the spot at Kingshill Park after innocuous challenge.

Devine said: “It’s an innocuous foul at the edge of the box.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There’s not really any danger and our fullback Johnny Brown has gone to nick the ball and there’s been a bit of contact, the guy’s not fallen over, his back is to goal.

"I couldn’t say there’s no contact there but it’s a soft penalty.

"There’s no real danger. It’s one you’re disappointed with but the referee’s seen contact and he’s given it.”

Forth later went two behind before pulling a late goal back through Colm Lafferty.

Devine added: “To be honest with you, on the balance of the game on Saturday against a team that’s unbeaten, we’ve had more clear cut chances.

"And on a different day I would say you are looking at 3-2 or 4-2 for us and they couldn’t have argued that it would have been deserved.

"On the balance of play we deserved more out the game. We certainly deserved a point and it could be argued that we deserved three points.

"It’s disappointing from that point of view but I’m proud of the boys for the performance they put in.

"The second goal Arthurlie scored came after a long ball forward and we’ve been unfortunate. The ball took a very abnormal bounce and their striker reacted very well to it.

"Eventually we got our rewards with five minutes to go when Colm scored a good strike from about 20 yards out.

"Then Savarese had a chance late on for us when he’s beaten the keeper to the ball, he’s gone to put it in and the defender’s made a clearance on the line.

"If we can play that way in the eight league games left we will look forward to it and see where we finish.”