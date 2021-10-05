Forth Wanderers 1-4 Bellshill Athletic: Forth defeated heavily after scoring first

It was Bellshill who showed first as an attacking force in this West of Scotland League Conference A clash, but Jordan Moore wasted an excellent scoring chance with a header.
’Hill paid for this miss around five minutes later when McDonald scored from 12 yards after a Ryan Cherrie foul in the box.
But – with words from their gaffer – ex-Carluke Rovers manager Derek Wilson, no doubt ringing in their ears, ’Hill came out to win convincingly with goals by Paul Donaghy (2), Moore (penalty) and Ross MacNeill.
Forth visit Whitletts Victoria in the league this Saturday, KO 2pm.