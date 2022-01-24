Forth Wanderers 3-0 Lesmahagow Juniors: O’Donnell double helps fire Forth past ’Gow

Thomas Devine (right) has led Forth to last 32 of cup

Colm Lafferty’s second half strike wrapped up the win for Thomas Devine’s team and sent them through to the last 32 of the competition.

"David O’Donnell’s been brilliant for us,” Devine said. “He’s a good experienced player and has an eye for goal.

"He’s settled in really well and produced two good finishes on Saturday so I’m delighted.

"I don’t think we played particularly well on Saturday. At 1-0 our keeper – Stephen McPhee – makes a really good save off the bar and it’s a different game if that goes in.

"I think it was an even enough game but we took our chances.

"We deserved our win and we were just that wee bit more ruthless than Lesmahagow. ’Gow had a one on one in the second half that they didn’t convert.”

Both Forth and ’Gow are in West of Scotland League Conference A action this Saturday.

Eighth placed Forth travel to Maryhill – five points ahead in fifth – while 13th placed ’Gow are at home to second placed Shotts Bon Accord.

Devine added: “This is one of the games where ideally you turn up, you play your best football and get three points out of it.