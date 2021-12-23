Forth Wanderers boss Thomas Devine happy with league position but wants strong run-in

Forth are due to play a friendly against Newmains on Wednesday, December 29 at Carluke’s John Cumming Stadium, with some under-20s expected to be drafted in. They are next back in league action at home to Muirkirk Juniors on Saturday, January 8.

"We have nine league games left and we’re sitting seventh,” Devine said. “We’re only two points off fourth so that’s a good account so far. Hopefully we’ll be able to go on abother wee run.