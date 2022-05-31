Forth Wanderers named in revamped PDM Buildbase West of Scotland Football League Division Two

Forth Wanderers have been named in the revamped PDM Buildbase West of Scotland Football League Division Two for season 2022-23.

By Craig Goldthorp
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 11:54 am

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Forth Wanderers gaffer Thomas Devine
Forth Wanderers gaffer Thomas Devine

Wanderers will take their place with Ardeer Thistle, Ashfield, Craigmark Burntonians, Glasgow Perthshire, Glasgow United, Glasgow University, Greenock Juniors, Kilsyth Rangers, Maryhill, Maybole Juniors, Muirkirk Juniors, Renfrew, St Anthony’s, Wishaw and Yoker Athletic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The new league is coming after the disbandment of the conferences set-up.

Meanwhile, Forth have signed defender Craig McEwan from Maryhill, announcing on the club’s Twitter feed: “Craig is a young, energetic and intelligent defender and we are excited to have him join the team.”

Forth WanderersWanderers