Forth Wanderers named in revamped PDM Buildbase West of Scotland Football League Division Two

Wanderers will take their place with Ardeer Thistle, Ashfield, Craigmark Burntonians, Glasgow Perthshire, Glasgow United, Glasgow University, Greenock Juniors, Kilsyth Rangers, Maryhill, Maybole Juniors, Muirkirk Juniors, Renfrew, St Anthony’s, Wishaw and Yoker Athletic.

The new league is coming after the disbandment of the conferences set-up.

Meanwhile, Forth have signed defender Craig McEwan from Maryhill, announcing on the club’s Twitter feed: “Craig is a young, energetic and intelligent defender and we are excited to have him join the team.”