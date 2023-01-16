The 66-year-old passed away on January 1 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer

Scottish football icons turned out in their numbers for the funeral service of Celtic great Frank McGarvey after his passing at the age of 66 on New Year’s Day.

The 66-year-old lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on January 1 after being diagnosed with the disease last October. Over 400 mourners gathered for a Requiem Mass which was held at St Anthony’s Church in Glasgow’s Rutherglen area and was broadcast live on YouTube to allow fans to pay their last respects.

McGarvey - a prolific striker who starred for the Hoops and St Mirren, while counting Liverpool, Queen of the South and Clyde among his former clubs - made his final appearance at Parkhead during Celtic’s 6-1 Premiership victory over Hibernian in mid-October as he thanked supporters for their kind messages.

Lisbon Lions Jim Craig and John Clark were among a host of famous faces in attendance, with current first-team manager Ange Postecoglou also spotted earlier today.

Charlie Nicholas, Frank McAvennie, Danny McGrain, Murdo MacLeod and Pat Bonner were also present, while St Mirren legends, both past and present, came together to bid farewell to their former team-mate and close friend.

Among those paying tribute were Chic Charnley, Campbell Money and Tony Fitzpatrick, who had visited McGarvey several times in the weeks leading to his passing and delivered a heartfelt reading during the service.

Speaking earlier this month, Fitzpatrick said: “He was very well loved by the Saints fans. He loved the club so much and, even though he was a Celtic legend, he often said his best days were his first spell with us.”

A floral tribute spelling out the word “dad” was laid and accompanied by a message reading “with love from all the family,” on an emotional day.

1. Order of Service The order of service is pictured before the funeral at St Anthony’s Church. Photo Sales

2. Michael Nicholson & Ange Postecoglou Celtic chief executive Michael Nicholson and first-team manager Ange Postecoglou arrive. Photo Sales

3. John Clark & Greogr McCluskey Lisbon Lion John Clark and ex-Celtic star George McCluskey arrive together. Photo Sales

4. Tony Fitzpatrick St Mirren’s 1987 Scottish Cup-winner Tony Fitzpatrick and former chief executive was a close friend of McGarvey Photo Sales